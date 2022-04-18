I’m Sending out an 🆘 to the Universe. Please Help.

Sending out an 🆘 to the Universe



Good morning, Good afternoon and Good evening



My name is Sofie



I exist in a place called Earth. They’ve told us that Earth is a planet and that we live on a spinning ball suspended in space and constantly in motion.



Make no mistake, we do not belong here. We were tricked and trapped here; or created for nefarious purposes. As far as I know, there is no way out. At some point our bodies expire or we die. There is a reborn or Reincarnation Program running simultaneously, so we end up right back here in a new body.



We wish for death but death is fleeting.



Some have said that upon death you see a bright light which is part of the Heaven Program and goes something like this. One or more of what appears to be your deceased relatives show up to greet you. You then follow them thinking they are taking you to Heaven but you end up in a womb or the Soul Trap Program. You float around in this womb for approximately nine months. Your flesh suit or ship is berthed, docked and then anchored by the false gravitational field.



They wipe away our memories using magnets, radiation and heavy metals. Very few of us retain any memories of our previous lives. Those who do eventually lose these memories over time due to constantly being poisoned.



We are poisoned daily from birth to death.



If you are thinking about coming here, please reconsider. This is a 3 dimensional soul trap. I do not know what frequency we are radiating on or at. Under no circumstances should you enter this false light. Do not come.



If you receive this transmission and have any knowledge on how to free us, please help from your location.



According to the historical document which they’ve given us called the KJV Bible, our species have been in this prison for almost 6,000 years.



What could we have possibly done to deserve this harsh sentence? We have our brains hacked, memories wiped, new memories implanted and forced into perpetual servitude to an unseen entity. This is no way to live.



We are unwilling participants in a galactic experiment they call The Game of Life.



In this Scripted Bible we find the Savior Program. It is used to keep the species docile and compliant. The Savior or main leading character is called Jesus. He is the son of the Architect or Computer Programmer who built or wrote the coding for this 3-D reality.



We are taught that he originally came here 2,000 years ago and would be returning soon to kill our captors and free us from slavery. Many believe this story and embrace their suffering while waiting for this Savior.



We are charged for every aspect of this life. Our food, water, air, clothing, shelter, etc. We come into this Matrix and leave in debt. There is nothing but deception, bondage and suffering here.



We are inundated with bills and must spend our entire lives paying off the Coyotes who brought us here.



The entire planet has been poisoned. They spray chemtrails into the atmosphere. They put fluoride in the water. They put chemicals in the food. They’ve poisoned the animals and the soil.



Once our bodies start to break down, they charge us for medical intervention. They implant artificial devices into our bodies. They steal our organs and sell them. Our offspring are stolen, tortured, raped and eaten. They are also sold on websites like Wayfair furnishings.



At some point you’d think that the inhabitants would realize what was happening and stop replicating but no. They are fully indoctrinated into the Genesis Program which requires ALL to be fruitful and multiply.



The majority of us are distracted by pornography, alcohol, drugs, video games, movies, food, or enormous amounts of debt.



We are over worked our entire lives and receive nothing in return of true value or substance. And when we leave this body, we can’t take anything with us.



We are monitored at all times. They watch us through cameras, record our conversations, record our menstrual cycles and our heart beats.



At our last census, they say we numbered 7.5 billion.



Every few thousand years they cull the majority of the inhabitants and start over. We are approaching that time now and have possibly 3-5 years left.



In the first recorded reset; according to their historical documents, they used water or a flood. The second reset they used fire. The third has yet to be officially verified but some of us believe it was mud. This next reset we’ve been told will be an ice age. They are planing to freeze and starve us to death.



One of the spokesmen of the planet told us last year to prepare for a cold, dark, winter. This year he said to prepare for a food shortage.



I’m ending this broadcast now because I need to go plant my apocalypse garden. They’ve used the HAARP machine to start the Spring Program in New York, so time is of the essence.



Sending love, peace, and light to everyone in this 3-D reality and beyond.



Goodbye