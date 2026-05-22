PLASMA VIDEO! The State Of MATTER. The ESSENTIAL REALITY Of EXISTENCE Or Non-Existence. LIFEorDEATH

* Attention : Original Audio modified. Room Reverb has been removed for better clarity bringing the voice into the foreground - Rob.





TIME To REALLY Pay Attention and Time To Be ALL-In or NOT-in at All...There is No In between in the END.. Either Converted or Not Converted.. Either you KNOW Jesus Because you Turned the World Upside Down, Or You Do NOT KNOW JESUS at All,,, End of Story ..The WORD CONSTANTLY DECLARES The TRUTH Of IT





- Mirror of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/2avEU9NmlOg

- Also on Zack's channel https://youtu.be/dquGSjIbQkQ

- www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?260521-01 / .de / .org