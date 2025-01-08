BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia WIPES OUT Kursk Offensive in Ukraine's Darkest Hour w/ Scott Ritter & Larry C. Johnson
What is happening
What is happening
9671 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
159 views • 3 months ago

Danny Haiphong  

Jan 7, 2025 #russia #kursk #ukraine

Russia began 2025 facing down a renewed Kursk Offensive from Ukraine, and the consequences for Kiev's Army have been DEVASTATING. In this must-watch video, Scott Ritter, Larry Johnson and Andrei Martyanov react to the latest Ukrainian and NATO attempt to thwart Russia's advance and why it is doomed to fail.


SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ON PATREON:


  / dannyhaiphong


Support the channel in other ways:


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...

Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com

Cashapp: $Dhaiphong

Venmo: @dannyH2020

Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho

https://linktr.ee/haiphongpress


#russia #kursk #ukraine #scottritter

Keywords
russiaukraineoffensivedarkest hourkursklarry c johnsonscott ritterwipes outdanny haiphong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy