Russia WIPES OUT Kursk Offensive in Ukraine's Darkest Hour w/ Scott Ritter & Larry C. Johnson

Jan 7, 2025
Russia began 2025 facing down a renewed Kursk Offensive from Ukraine, and the consequences for Kiev's Army have been DEVASTATING. In this must-watch video, Scott Ritter, Larry Johnson and Andrei Martyanov react to the latest Ukrainian and NATO attempt to thwart Russia's advance and why it is doomed to fail.
