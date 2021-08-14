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"Vaccinating our children is not acceptable", Testimony of Pediatrician Dr Angelina Farella before the Texas Senate
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153 views • August 14, 2021
Posted 27July2021 lFattoQuotidiano Fr: French Subtitles.
Testimony of Pediatrician Dr. Angelina Farella, before the Texas Senate Commission. Vaccinating our children is not acceptable. Children are not super spreaders.
Testimony of Pediatrician Dr. Angelina Farella, before the Texas Senate Commission. Vaccinating our children is not acceptable. Children are not super spreaders.
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