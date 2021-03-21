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Your Computers and Homes Are Remotely Controlled
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185 views • March 21, 2021
Your Computers and Homes Are Remotely Controlled
What can I say.
I’ll add to the story later. Come back. Want to get this uploaded before they take me down.
They already attacked my internet radio station. Corrupted my files.
Your kitchens are microwave ovens. Smart meters are wi-fi spying units. smart phones are for dumbasses. Most electronic devices are transmitting info about your household. Lets give up our total privacy and go naked. Lets start a new protest, Expose all of our privacy, go naked.
Watch the video and see how you are getting screwed by your electricity company.
original posting,
Thursday, December 5, 2013
What can I say.
I’ll add to the story later. Come back. Want to get this uploaded before they take me down.
They already attacked my internet radio station. Corrupted my files.
Your kitchens are microwave ovens. Smart meters are wi-fi spying units. smart phones are for dumbasses. Most electronic devices are transmitting info about your household. Lets give up our total privacy and go naked. Lets start a new protest, Expose all of our privacy, go naked.
Watch the video and see how you are getting screwed by your electricity company.
original posting,
Thursday, December 5, 2013
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