White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0109 - Selena K Mary D Janna R - Looking for info on pictures

Vaultz, a serial killer and rapist, attacked Selena, a young mother. He raped and sodomized her, before strangling her and dumping her body under some bushes in Montclair,CA. Vaultz kidnapped Mary, before raping and sodomizing her, then strangling her and placing her body in the trunk of her car, which he left in an empty parking lot in Burbank,CA. Vaultz raped and sodomized Janna, before strangling her and dumping her body at a trash dump in Ventura,CA. He was linked to the all three crimes through DNA.

