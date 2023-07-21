We aren't supposed to say the R-word but that's what we keep finding in big ways and small - Eurodollar University

Taiwan Semiconductor reported pretty awful results blaming the global macroeconomic environment, specifically singling out inventory bloat as well as China's failed reopening. The effects aren't being limited to that side of the Pacific; the spillover is already affecting projects in the United States. We aren't supposed to say "recession" yet that's what we keep finding in big ways and small.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.