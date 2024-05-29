The "Abrams" is actually pretty sh*t! - Ukrainian soldiers - "Armor Not Sufficient for this Era"

The "Abrams" is actually pretty sh*t! - Ukrainian soldiers.
"Its armor is not sufficient for this era."
"Once we fired 17 rounds into a house and it was still standing."
Here's the accompanying CNN article if you can bear to go there...
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/05/29/europe/ukraine-war-us-tanks-intl/index.html
