Condoners of “Mid Post Tribulation Rapture deception” reptilian Satanists will be left at rapture

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). Warn all the millions of church donators & 6 billion humans & even your enemies that those 5 foolish virgins, who are not repenting & awake & expectant of the Lord's return & sanctified by his Holy Spirit, and who are condoning the nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist fake Christian mockers & scoffers' "Mid Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories deception Antichrist-worship lies" will be left behind at the rapture. See video. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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