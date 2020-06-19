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[MIKE MORALES] ONLY A MATTER OF TIME THATS SHORT WAKE UP #WEATHERWARFARE LIVE!! #ANALYSIS
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160 views • June 19, 2020
👉MIRROR SOURCE:
👉MIKE MORALES: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
https://youtu.be/Tpjxnr4dM_c
evere thunderstorms in western Colorado and eastern Utah were moving as fast as an estimated 120 mph late on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, among the highest speeds ever seen in association with a severe thunderstorm warning.
Tropical Storm, Cristobal ,Impacts, Tornadoes, 9 ft Waves, 5 ft Storm Surge
storm could become one of the most unusual in North America in the last 200 years.
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MIKE MORALES PO BOX 220 CLINTON MO 64735 Support Donations Here https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS Send Info to [email protected] YOUTUBE ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kartracer DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTwKfFAFfo4/ TWITTER ttps://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundWorldNews/ Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworldnews DISCORD https://discord.gg/7xbcrJ PERISCOPE https://www.pscp.tv/Kt23kartracer/1mnxezOkkMoKX DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/AboveGroundWorldNews/ DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/disqus_7vI0OrFfZk/
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HELP IF YOU CAN VERDIA BOLSTER
https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-cancer-and-homeless-on-dec-25?utm_medium=email&;utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-5
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SHOW LINKS
https://weather.com/news/weather/news/new-cloud-species-world-meteorological-organization-cloud-atlas?fbclid=IwAR1BmQV2nL5ZTMbRdI1TR-gLFF0gvCnH4X_0V1bGyNZ_gRBycBtPwpmkWSE
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/2020/04/google-to-censor-discussions-of-4g-5g-wireless-health-effects/?fbclid=IwAR3pwXLg2eOnZZVw0Qm77pzlCCKbl2xL-nQ3qP36vsFRIhapRosw1LUR_IQ
https://defence-blog.com/news/u-s-air-force-to-spend-31million-for-research-bioeffects-of-directed-energy-weapons.html?fbclid=IwAR1addcUEgJ8psNEzD99zAm9esSnjg9bRfoZWU4SHc5DxmsJ8NLHNIrFcy8
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/earth-magnetic-field-satellites-space-a9528571.html?fbclid=IwAR1F_X9INkZapTejajFBR2R6-a26zTreCdPT7t4BtAKgAvSFLNDcfJnFamI
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499015-government-predicts-busy-hurricane-season-in-the-atlantic-ocean?fbclid=IwAR3y0FwygfYky7buLEi_QV3t3_FUqb9Hq9Y42-c8HF7icrPDVBxGGe3mTpI
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/noaa-gets-go-ahead-to-study-controversial-climate-plan-b/?fbclid=IwAR0BgXW3i1T7T7bxRTqsJWEP2XfoQF5UajEJ0wrxHNt-Fx-l_GvthL043LU
https://theintercept.com/2020/05/17/veterans-affairs-coronavirus-security-police/
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/plutos-weird-atmosphere-just-collapsed?utm_source=dscfb&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dscfb%22
http://www.halo-spp.de/Home/
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.jpcc.9b08715
https://defence-blog.com/army/nasa-uses-new-senator-armored-vehicles-to-support-historic-mission-to-iss.html
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/NoneNone
👉MIKE MORALES: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
https://youtu.be/Tpjxnr4dM_c
evere thunderstorms in western Colorado and eastern Utah were moving as fast as an estimated 120 mph late on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, among the highest speeds ever seen in association with a severe thunderstorm warning.
Tropical Storm, Cristobal ,Impacts, Tornadoes, 9 ft Waves, 5 ft Storm Surge
storm could become one of the most unusual in North America in the last 200 years.
██████████████████████████
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES PO BOX 220 CLINTON MO 64735 Support Donations Here https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS Send Info to [email protected] YOUTUBE ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kartracer DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTwKfFAFfo4/ TWITTER ttps://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundWorldNews/ Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworldnews DISCORD https://discord.gg/7xbcrJ PERISCOPE https://www.pscp.tv/Kt23kartracer/1mnxezOkkMoKX DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/AboveGroundWorldNews/ DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/disqus_7vI0OrFfZk/
██████████████████████████
HELP IF YOU CAN VERDIA BOLSTER
https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-cancer-and-homeless-on-dec-25?utm_medium=email&;utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-5
██████████████████████████
SHOW LINKS
https://weather.com/news/weather/news/new-cloud-species-world-meteorological-organization-cloud-atlas?fbclid=IwAR1BmQV2nL5ZTMbRdI1TR-gLFF0gvCnH4X_0V1bGyNZ_gRBycBtPwpmkWSE
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/2020/04/google-to-censor-discussions-of-4g-5g-wireless-health-effects/?fbclid=IwAR3pwXLg2eOnZZVw0Qm77pzlCCKbl2xL-nQ3qP36vsFRIhapRosw1LUR_IQ
https://defence-blog.com/news/u-s-air-force-to-spend-31million-for-research-bioeffects-of-directed-energy-weapons.html?fbclid=IwAR1addcUEgJ8psNEzD99zAm9esSnjg9bRfoZWU4SHc5DxmsJ8NLHNIrFcy8
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/earth-magnetic-field-satellites-space-a9528571.html?fbclid=IwAR1F_X9INkZapTejajFBR2R6-a26zTreCdPT7t4BtAKgAvSFLNDcfJnFamI
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499015-government-predicts-busy-hurricane-season-in-the-atlantic-ocean?fbclid=IwAR3y0FwygfYky7buLEi_QV3t3_FUqb9Hq9Y42-c8HF7icrPDVBxGGe3mTpI
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/noaa-gets-go-ahead-to-study-controversial-climate-plan-b/?fbclid=IwAR0BgXW3i1T7T7bxRTqsJWEP2XfoQF5UajEJ0wrxHNt-Fx-l_GvthL043LU
https://theintercept.com/2020/05/17/veterans-affairs-coronavirus-security-police/
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/plutos-weird-atmosphere-just-collapsed?utm_source=dscfb&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dscfb%22
http://www.halo-spp.de/Home/
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.jpcc.9b08715
https://defence-blog.com/army/nasa-uses-new-senator-armored-vehicles-to-support-historic-mission-to-iss.html
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/NoneNone
Keywords
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