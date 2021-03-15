Entrepreneur Interview - Challenges, Growth and What's Next

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We also discussed what other small businesses may need to know about their finances as they get started.
// Questions //
Tell us about your business and how it got started? 0:38
What challenges did you face as you grew? 3:31
What do business owners not know about their finances? 5:38
What did you use to grow your business & what had the biggest impact? 8:14
Do you use Email Marketing? 9:45
What goals do you have for your business this year? 10:50
// Resources //
💵 Ann Bower's Website: https://www.accountingassistanceteam.com/
🎥 Accounting Assistance Team Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2sWuYjNmaBGMNMLSBhVpyw
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
✅ Effective Sign-up Forms Action Plan: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nCE6F4r
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
☑️ 5 Step Action Plan for Successful Small Business Email Marketing: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/m84RLWO
// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled CreativeMinds