Americans are now having their HOMES SEIZED through eminent domain so AI data centers can expand, and communities fighting back are discovering they have almost no power to stop it.



A young woman named Ansley Brown says TikTok tried silencing her after she exposed what’s happening in her Georgia community, where families are being forced off their land to support the exploding demand for data centers.



Ansley, who normally posts gardening and homesteading content, says her mother was given just three months to leave the family home they’ve owned for more than 20 years. More than 330 properties are reportedly affected as Georgia Power moves forward with expansion plans tied to Project Sail, despite fierce community opposition.



Her warning is what’s really unsettling: if this can happen in Georgia, she believes it can happen almost anywhere in America as the AI boom accelerates.



And the more people tried to suppress her story, the faster it spread.



@zeeemedia's report uncovers the story local officials and Big Tech platforms are trying to keep out of the national spotlight.



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