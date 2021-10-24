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Ask and Knock and it will be given unto you.
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32 views • October 24, 2021
Many Christians have been conned into believing that prayer is about getting what you want - whether it is prayer for your loved one's salvation, or prayers for healing, popularity and prosperity. As a result, they end up praying for the wrong things and praying to the wrong God. This video explains why most prosperity teachers hate the Book of James almost as much as they hate the teachings of Jesus; because James reveals why prayers are not answered. Have you been conned into praying for the root of all evil rather than the Holy Spirit? If so, maybe it's time you change the way you pray!
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