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The WHO's Upcoming Power Grab - James Roguski - 042422
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136 views • May 08, 2022
James Roguski is an author, researcher, activist, and natural health advocate. He specializes in researching highly complex issues and translating data into simple language that is easily understood to facilitate action.
WAKE UP and Smell the Burning of Our Constitution
The United States has proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which will be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r
This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on April 11, 2022. This presentation is also available on Rumble and on Odysee. The full General Assembly Meeting is available in our Video Library. A transcript of this presentation can be found below.
Here’s what WCH members, staff, and coalition partners are saying about James' presentation:
Christof Plothe DO to Everyone (
3:16
PM)
Peoples treaty is a great idea….
Interest Of Justice to Everyone (
3:36
PM)
Thanks James for standing up to the WHO overreach! Hope you get called in the hearing!!!
Christof Plothe DO to Everyone (
3:35
PM)
Thank you James Great to have your voice out there…
Video is From World Council of Health on Odysee.
https://odysee.com/@WorldCouncilForHealth:3/james-roguski-who-pandemic-treaty-power-grab:a
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/the-whos-upcoming-power-grab-with-james-roguski/
WAKE UP and Smell the Burning of Our Constitution
The United States has proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations which will be voted on by the World Health Assembly scheduled for May 22-28, 2022.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r
This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on April 11, 2022. This presentation is also available on Rumble and on Odysee. The full General Assembly Meeting is available in our Video Library. A transcript of this presentation can be found below.
Here’s what WCH members, staff, and coalition partners are saying about James' presentation:
Christof Plothe DO to Everyone (
3:16
PM)
Peoples treaty is a great idea….
Interest Of Justice to Everyone (
3:36
PM)
Thanks James for standing up to the WHO overreach! Hope you get called in the hearing!!!
Christof Plothe DO to Everyone (
3:35
PM)
Thank you James Great to have your voice out there…
Video is From World Council of Health on Odysee.
https://odysee.com/@WorldCouncilForHealth:3/james-roguski-who-pandemic-treaty-power-grab:a
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/the-whos-upcoming-power-grab-with-james-roguski/
Keywords
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