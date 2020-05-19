Vaxx free world part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FORCE FDA TO FOLLOW THE LAW
AND PULL ALL VACCINE APPROVALS
BEFORE MORE PEOPLE DIE
REMEMBER: ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR PROVED IT:
FDA HAS KNOWINGLY FAILED TO
OBEY THE VAX SAFETY LAW SINCE 1986
WHILE TELLING US THE BIG LIE:
VACCINES ARE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE”
I've written about that here:
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/zero-vax-tolerance-violates-your-rights/