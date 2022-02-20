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2022 02 20 Brandon Holthaus "The Apostasy is Here: Avoiding the Deception"
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71 views • February 20, 2022
Guest speaker Brandon Holthaus from Rock Harbor Church in Bakersfield, CA, shares a message for believers on the deception that is saturating our daily lives and how we can recognize and avoid it. We must cut through the noise to hear the pure Word of God, and is must start with wrapping ourselves in the Scripture so that we can know and understand what the word really says, not what those who would compromise it want you to think it says.
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