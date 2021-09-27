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Globalists are betting on 90% of humanity being EASY to kill
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152 views • September 27, 2021
Globalists are betting on 90% of humanity being EASY to kill
Obedient, unable to think on their own sheeple are PLF's - Programmable Life forms – not Human.
Rudolf Steiner gave lectures on vaccines over 100 years ago pointing out how vaccines separate humans from their own soul and God.
Vaccines , processed and gmo food , the fluoride, they all do this.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/c194c457-4b12-4e10-8323-704493a59760
Obedient, unable to think on their own sheeple are PLF's - Programmable Life forms – not Human.
Rudolf Steiner gave lectures on vaccines over 100 years ago pointing out how vaccines separate humans from their own soul and God.
Vaccines , processed and gmo food , the fluoride, they all do this.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/c194c457-4b12-4e10-8323-704493a59760
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