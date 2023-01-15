Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️At Least 68 Dead reported in Nepal Plane Crash. Caught on footage just before crash.
806 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

This was reported early this morning.

⚡️At least 32 dead in Nepal plane crash - search continues. The number is now 68.

At least 32 people have died in a plane crash at Pokhara Airport in Nepal, according to local media, the number of injured is still unknown. There were 72 people on board.

The plane crashed during takeoff - this can be seen in the footage taken by local residents. Rescue work continues.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket