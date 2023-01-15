⚡️At Least 68 Dead reported in Nepal Plane Crash. Caught on footage just before crash.

This was reported early this morning.
⚡️At least 32 dead in Nepal plane crash - search continues. The number is now 68.
At least 32 people have died in a plane crash at Pokhara Airport in Nepal, according to local media, the number of injured is still unknown. There were 72 people on board.
The plane crashed during takeoff - this can be seen in the footage taken by local residents. Rescue work continues.
