What's Going on with Elon?! | Tesla Terrorism Arrests, Elon Musk Paternity Claim and MORE
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
129 views • 3 weeks ago

This transcript covers a series of breaking news segments, including the arrest of domestic terrorists targeting Tesla dealerships, with Attorney General Pam Bondi announcing federal charges. Elon Musk is mentioned as preparing RICO charges against the perpetrators. The discussion then shifts to a paternity claim against Musk by conservative influencer Ashley Saint Clair, followed by allegations of widespread Social Security fraud linked to illegal immigration and voter fraud. The video concludes with a call to action from Jon Michael Chambers, urging viewers to subscribe for updates and resources.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/globalist-playbook-exposed-election-interference-financial-warfare-and-the-fight-for-freedom-40k-footview-ep-48/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
breaking newsillegal immigrationvoter fraudnational securityelon muskpolitical corruptiondomestic terrorismpam bondifederal chargeselection integrityfinancial crimerico casesocial security fraudtesla attackpaternity claimashley clairconservative scandalchambers reportcitizen actionwhistleblower alert
