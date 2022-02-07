With This COVID Crisis Raging Out of Control, Heads of Government Will Sooner or Later Be Admitted to ICU of Beijing General Hospital

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02/05/2022 Ben Harnwell: With this COVID crisis raging out of control, it is only going to be a question of time before we see presidents and heads of government joining athletes in Beijing general hospital ICU. That is the fear, and it is a very realistic fear.