9/20/22: WEF/CGI/UN EAT Foundation in NYC-Destruction of Natural Food
9/20/22: Today, the criminal Cabal members meet in NYC under the guise of UN General Assembly, WEF Climate Crisis Symposium and Clinton Global Initiative to solidify the merging of the digital, AI and biological control of humanity through the massive bread-basket land grabs in Ukraine, Europe and the USA while they unveil the EAT Foundation’s Planetary Health Diet. This is the attempt to end animal farming, free human food production and to install a globally controlled human diet that will be 2% animal based, centrally controlled and regulated by your social credit score and digital ID and coming digital currency, creating a new global caste system....

Links for today's video:

https://www.newswars.com/new-world-order-unites-clinton-global-initiative-un-general-assembly-wef-climate-crisis-summit-kick-off-simultaneously-in-nyc/

https://eatforum.org/eat-lancet-commission/the-planetary-health-diet-and-you/

https://eatforum.org/partner/wellcome-trust/

https://eatforum.org/person/dr-gunhild-a-stordalen-2/

https://antelopehillpublishing.com/product/the-eggs-benedict-option-by-the-raw-egg-nationalist/

https://en.interaffairs.ru/article/who-really-benefits-from-the-creation-of-a-land-market-in-ukraine-cargill-dupont-and-monsanto/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

https://www.physiciansforlife.org/stem-cells-abortion-baby-parts-a-the-ukraine/

https://amazingpolly.net/videos.html

 scroll down to the Branson Addendum video.

 Please support Amazing Polly!

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/xi1399/world_economic_forum_advisor_yuval_noah_harari_if/

https://www.yahoo.com/now/wisekey-invited-join-clinton-global-131200204.html

David Icke recent speech in London:

http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63261c31a8477078b8e282c7

