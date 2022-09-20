9/20/22: WEF/CGI/UN EAT Foundation in NYC-Destruction of Natural Food

9/20/22: Today, the criminal Cabal members meet in NYC under the guise of UN General Assembly, WEF Climate Crisis Symposium and Clinton Global Initiative to solidify the merging of the digital, AI and biological control of humanity through the massive bread-basket land grabs in Ukraine, Europe and the USA while they unveil the EAT Foundation’s Planetary Health Diet. This is the attempt to end animal farming, free human food production and to install a globally controlled human diet that will be 2% animal based, centrally controlled and regulated by your social credit score and digital ID and coming digital currency, creating a new global caste system....

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!

Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV!

PayPal: [email protected]

For single or monthly donations:

Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Links for today's video:

https://www.newswars.com/new-world-order-unites-clinton-global-initiative-un-general-assembly-wef-climate-crisis-summit-kick-off-simultaneously-in-nyc/

https://eatforum.org/eat-lancet-commission/the-planetary-health-diet-and-you/

https://eatforum.org/partner/wellcome-trust/

https://eatforum.org/person/dr-gunhild-a-stordalen-2/

https://antelopehillpublishing.com/product/the-eggs-benedict-option-by-the-raw-egg-nationalist/

https://en.interaffairs.ru/article/who-really-benefits-from-the-creation-of-a-land-market-in-ukraine-cargill-dupont-and-monsanto/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

https://www.physiciansforlife.org/stem-cells-abortion-baby-parts-a-the-ukraine/

https://amazingpolly.net/videos.html

scroll down to the Branson Addendum video.

Please support Amazing Polly!

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/xi1399/world_economic_forum_advisor_yuval_noah_harari_if/

https://www.yahoo.com/now/wisekey-invited-join-clinton-global-131200204.html

David Icke recent speech in London:

http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63261c31a8477078b8e282c7



Thank you for supporting YAFTV! Please Share!

Prayer is essential! Employing our God-Given Heart Resonance that is under attack by the Transhumanist satanic cabal!

YOU ARE FREE!!

You can watch YAFTV videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/tabs/profile/169056

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv







