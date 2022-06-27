Footage from Volcheyarovka in the LPR. The fighters of the "🅾️" group are moving forward, cutting off the path for the Ukrainian units to retreat from Lysichansk.

Volcheyarovka was the main gathering place for Ukrainian Nazis to try to get out of the "boiler".

Also,:

Russian led allied forces advance onto Lisichansk, Lugansk from multiple points after completely taking control of the strategic city of Severodonetsk, aiming to take Lisichansk by the week's end.

Russian aerospace forces continue to destroy Ukrainian capabilities and carried out strikes at the Artyom Rocket-Building Corporation in Kiev and continue to eliminate mercenaries including extremists from the "Georgian Legion".



