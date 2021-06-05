PUTTING OUR KIDS FIRST: A LOOK AT COVID-19 SCHOOL GUIDELINES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AWESOME presentation by Leila Centner, the owner/operator of the Centner Academy in Miami, FL. The Centner school came to national prominence when they told their teachers that, if they were to be "vaccinated" with the new experimental genetic injections, they should stay home for a while. The Centner Academy also refused to impose masking and distancing on their children.
https://odysee.com/@sayerji:7/freeourkids:8