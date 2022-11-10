Create New Account
Reference cardiothoracic Greek hospital able to operate only one patient per week!
Doctors and nurses from the only pediatric public hospital in Greece for cardiothoracic surgery, reveal that extreme staff shortages have limited their ability to perform necessary surgical operations to 1 per week, including emergency ones!https://archive.ph/v73Ov

