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The EU agrees on a sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions
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62 views • June 02, 2022
RT.
The European Union has announced a tentative agreement on a sixth round of anti-Russia sanctions – not without internal opposition and weeks of deliberation – which are to include an embargo on Russian oil imports, except for supplies entering the bloc via a pipeline.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16u323-the-eu-agrees-on-a-sixth-package-of-anti-russia-sanctions.html
The European Union has announced a tentative agreement on a sixth round of anti-Russia sanctions – not without internal opposition and weeks of deliberation – which are to include an embargo on Russian oil imports, except for supplies entering the bloc via a pipeline.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16u323-the-eu-agrees-on-a-sixth-package-of-anti-russia-sanctions.html
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