JUDGMENT: US Overthrow & Destruction

Years ago, then president of Russia, Nikita Khruschev was in America. In a conversation he had with then US Sercretary of Agriculture, Ezra Taft Benson, he made a casual but serious comment to Benson: "You Americans are so gullible. No, you won't accept communism outright, but we'll keep feeding you small doses of Socialism until you will finally wake up and find that you already have communism. We won't have to fight you, we will so weaken your economy until you fall like overripe fruit into our hands."



As God has promised and it is the "penalty" or "curse" of the covenant America has everlastingly broken is "destruction and overthrow." God will use our enemies as the means to enforce / facilitate the consequences of our defiance.