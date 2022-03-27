© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"PODCAST" INVISIBLE SOLDIERS, SILENT WAR WITH SHARON DAPHNA
Follow
3
Share
Report
280 views • March 27, 2022
On today’s podcast i am joined by author and researcher, Sharon Daphna from California to discuss her incredible book, invisible Soldiers, silent war and the power of Orgone Energy.
We discuss Sharon’s incredible work using the power of Orgonite and take a deeper look into the global chemtrail operations and what it’s all really about.
Website https://www.thechembow.com
More info here https://crazzfiles.com/invisible-soldiers-silent-war-with-sharon-daphna/
We discuss Sharon’s incredible work using the power of Orgonite and take a deeper look into the global chemtrail operations and what it’s all really about.
Website https://www.thechembow.com
More info here https://crazzfiles.com/invisible-soldiers-silent-war-with-sharon-daphna/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.