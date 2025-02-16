CHERNOBYL - Dark State Madness - Signal for WW3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Drone attack on Chernobyl Friday was more than a False Flag or Trump - Putin peace negotation disruptor. It was a Dark State signal to use Nukes including dirty bombs and push WW3. Many things are about to happen but this one is insidious. Prayers go out to the people of Ukraine and Russia. Everywhere else as well.