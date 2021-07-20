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Holding Back the Antichrist
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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10 views • July 20, 2021

I am sure that you have heard the old tale that if you put a frog in cold water and slowly heat the water, the frog will not take notice and will die from the boiling water. Just a few days ago I was jolted when I read that the latest fad in Christian circles is to merge Christianity with Islam.

The churches and people who are pushing this latest agenda on the destruction of the Christian churches have given a new name to their invention, “Chrislam.” It is clear that someone is heating up the water and we will soon get to the boiling point so it is time to jump out of the water and turn off the heat.

Continued Here:

https://www.eaec.org/desk/07-08-2011.htm

From the Desk of John S. Torell July 8, 2011

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deceptionend timesantichristfalling away
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