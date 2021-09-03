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Purging Patriots from the Military
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100 views • September 03, 2021
He volunteered to serve in combat. After serving for 20 years, and after eleven combat deployments, Joe Kent stepped away. His wife, Shannon Kent was killed fighting ISIS in Syria, so he stepped down to step up to being there for their children. Now, after two years he's volunteering again. This time to serve as a member of Congress. Kent reacts to President Biden's withdraw plan, the declining morale of the military, mandated vaccines, and what's next.
https://joekentforcongress.com
https://joekentforcongress.com
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