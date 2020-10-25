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WAKE PEOPLE UP BY WEARING A SHIRT THAT SPEAKS YOUR MIND
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41 views • October 25, 2020
THIS VIDEO IS MADE TO INSPIRE YOU TO SPEAK YOUR MIND IN A CREATIVE WAY.
DON'T LET THEM MANIPULATE YOU INTO SLAVERY!
WE HAVE THE POWER!
HUMAN RACE GET OFF YOUR KNEES!
MAKE YOUR OWN T-SHIRT AND TELL WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY.
TAKE BACK YOUR POWER!
The music is from Garret John - The Wayseer Manifesto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPR3GlpQQJA
DON'T LET THEM MANIPULATE YOU INTO SLAVERY!
WE HAVE THE POWER!
HUMAN RACE GET OFF YOUR KNEES!
MAKE YOUR OWN T-SHIRT AND TELL WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY.
TAKE BACK YOUR POWER!
The music is from Garret John - The Wayseer Manifesto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPR3GlpQQJA
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