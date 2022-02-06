© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian Trucker Freedom Rally
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 06, 2022
Yes, it's happening in Australia too. The people are rising up. Enough is enough! The working class has had it with Klaus Schwab, his gang of psychopathic billionaires, and the corrupt bribed politicians who are bought and paid for.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.