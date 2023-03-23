Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

Breast Implant Illness Article - https://bit.ly/3Jv5lLw

Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Why Turpentine Will NEVER HEAL YOU!!





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) when taken internally consistently, safely, and correctly can heal most health issues and conditions but a lot of people do not get these results.





S due to this I have made this video "Why Turpentine Will NEVER HEAL YOU!!" to explain to you many of the reasons why you may be one of these people where it is not healing you so then you can address these things and get the greatest healing benefits from Turpentine when you are taking it,





If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "Why Turpentine Will NEVER HEAL YOU!!" from start to finish NOW!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno