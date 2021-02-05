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Colour Healing Guided Meditation / Chakra Balancing
Indigo River
Indigo River
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53 views • February 05, 2021
This is a very powerful healing meditation using colour through the seven main chakras. It is the most popular of my meditations, with many people reporting positive results. This will fully balance your energies, lift mood and heal emotions. Please use headphones for optimisation of sound quality. Background music - Chakra Journey by Anugama'
If you enjoy this video please like and subscribe to my channel. Thank you

If you wish to you may donate to my work at Paypal.me/riverhealer Thank you x

Disclaimer - this video is not in any way a substitute or replacement for licensed medical care.
Keywords
healingmeditationreikirelaxationkundalinichakrasguided meditationchakra balancingchakra healingcrystal healinghealing meditationreiki healingbalance chakrascolour healing meditationcolour healingcolor healing meditationcolor healingdeep relaxationchakra meditationhealing through the chakras
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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