BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I'm the Ski-bi dibby dib yo da
wolfburg
wolfburg
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago
Southern Hip-Hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavy, rolling 808s, Sparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the groove, Verses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hits, The hook explodes with distorted bass, thick vocal chants, and dense layering for an intense, commanding vibe

I'm the Scatmann Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub (I'm the Scatmann) Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Everybody stutters one way or the other So check out my message to you As a matter of fact, a-don't let nothin' hold you back If the Scatmann can do it, so can you Everybody's sayin' that the Scatmann stutters But doesn't ever stutter when he sings But what you don't know, I'm gonna tell you right now That the stutter and the scat is the same thing Yo, I'm the Scatmann Where's the Scatmann? I'm the Scatmann Why should we be pleasin' any politician heathens Who would try to change the seasons if they could? The state of the condition insults my intuition And it only makes me crazy and a heart like wood Everybody stutters one way or the other So check out my message to you As a matter of fact, don't let nothin' hold you back If the Scatmann can do it, brother, so can you I'm the Scatmann Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Everybody stutters one way or the other So check out my message to you As a matter of fact, a-don't let nothin' hold you back If the Scatmann can do it, so can you I hear you all ask 'bout the meaning of scat Well, I'm the professor, and all I can tell you is While you're still sleepin', the saints are still weepin' 'cause Things you call dead haven't yet had the chance to be born I'm the Scatmann Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub (Yo da dub dub) yeah, I'm the Scatmann Where's the Scatmann? I'm the Scatmann, repeat after me It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody I'm the Scatmann, sing along with me It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody Yeah, I'm the Scatmann (I'm the Scatmann) Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda I'm the Scatmann (I'm the Scatmann) Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope (yeah, I'm the Scatmann) Bop ba bodda bope (sing along with me) Be bop ba bodda bope (it's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody)

Keywords
southern hip-hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavyrolling 808ssparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the grooveverses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hitsthe hook explodes with distorted bassthick vocal chantsand dense layering for an intensecommanding vibe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy