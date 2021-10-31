FACEBOOK AND THE METAVERSE ~ RYAN CRISTIÁN W/ WHITNEY WEBB ~ UNLIMITED HANGOUT

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Whitney and Ryan Cristian discuss the recent news of Facebook rebranding as a “metaverse” company and provide important background on what the metaverse is and what its ambitions really are.
Websites:
https://unlimitedhangout.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/
Source, More Links & Info, Subscribe: https://rokfin.com/post/58293/Facebook-and-the-Metaverse-with-Ryan-Cristin