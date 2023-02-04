Create New Account
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE PERTUSSIS VACCINE
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 3, 2023


Study Reveals Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Turns YOU into an Asymptomatic Carrier!


Think mRNA Vaccines are the only ones that don’t stop transmission or infection? See what CEO of ICAN, and ‘The HighWire’ Host, Del Bigtree reported about the common childhood and adult vaccine back in June of 2019.


Study: http://bit.ly/3DDAOcm

Latest Episode of The HighWire: ‘Gain of Dysfunction’ bit.ly/3X2Uw8h


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v287sk4-the-truth-about-the-pertussis-vaccine.html

Keywords
healthliesvaccinemedicinedel bigtreehighwirestudyicaninfectiontransmissionpertussisadultcarrierchildhoodasymptomaticacellular

