Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 3, 2023
Study Reveals Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Turns YOU into an Asymptomatic Carrier!
Think mRNA Vaccines are the only ones that don’t stop transmission or infection? See what CEO of ICAN, and ‘The HighWire’ Host, Del Bigtree reported about the common childhood and adult vaccine back in June of 2019.
Study: http://bit.ly/3DDAOcm
Latest Episode of The HighWire: ‘Gain of Dysfunction’ bit.ly/3X2Uw8h
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v287sk4-the-truth-about-the-pertussis-vaccine.html
