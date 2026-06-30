Trump Says Communism Is the #1 Threat—But What About Your Wallet?

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Congressman, Brandon, Gill of Texas, destroyed the partisan shells working for the food, industry and big soda about whether the government has the right to restrict snap program and food stamps from purchasing sugary drinks. The low IQ representative, took several beats to answer each question, and dodged each time. It was a shallacking. #brandongil #snap #coke #bigsoda