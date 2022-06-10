Is Crypto on Its Way To Maturing #shorts

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https://www.youtube.com/embed/0KndwIiUF64





Cryptocurrency and teenagers have something in common!





In this video, Pro Trader, CFO, and Chief Market Strategist at MoneyStocks.com, Garreth Soloway, explains the difference between cryptocurrency and the stock market, and why we need to understand that crypto is a lot like a teenager!





According to Garreth, one thing that people seem to be forgetting about cryptocurrency is that it has only been around since 2009, which means that it is only about 13 years old! 👦🏻





With this reference in mind, Garreth says that cryptocurrency will take some time to “settle down” like the more established stock market. 📊





What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.