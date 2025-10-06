200 Stab Wounds - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2116

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the death metal band, 200 Stab Wounds, while on their summer 2025 North American tour with SPY, Vomit Forth, and Weeping. 200 Stab Wounds is currently supporting their newest album, Manual Manic Procedures.
Film Date - July 31, 2025
Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:34 Start of Video
01:02 Driver's Area
01:58 Lounge
04:23 Kitchen
08:26 Bathroom
10:01 Bedroom
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
