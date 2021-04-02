Situation Update, April 2nd, 2021 - Bill Gates' mad science TERRAFORMING scheme blocked by reindeer herders!

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Bill Gates is an anti-human depopulation zealot who wants to exterminate humankind by blocking the sun and collapsing the global food supply. His mad science experiment to launch this global death initiative is called the “SCoPEx” project, which I first reported back in 2019. At that time, the fake news media claimed all reports about the project were a “conspiracy theory.”
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-02-situation-update-april-2nd-bill-gates-terraforming-scheme-blocked-by-reindeer-herders.html
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