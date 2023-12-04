Create New Account
You Asked: How I Make Videos
Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net 

Many of you have asked how I makde videos. Here I share with you just that. Plus, I share a story about the service that I was provided by PowerDeWise.com and the quality of their Lavalier Mic.  I was most impressed about with what I share in this video.

So you use your smartphone or another digital device to make videos and have issues with good sound? The built in Mic on my Lonovo 7 Tablet is not that strong, and the camera as well. So when I upgraded to the OpenCamera Android app with the PowerDeWise Mic, well, I couldn't believe the improvement. So I hope you learn something from this video from what I have learned. 

Keywords
hobbyservicetestimonialhow-tomicvloggingqualityfrank-j-casellalavalier

