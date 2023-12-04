You Asked: How I Make Videos

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net
Many of you have asked how I makde videos. Here I share with you just that. Plus, I share a story about the service that I was provided by PowerDeWise.com and the quality of their Lavalier Mic. I was most impressed about with what I share in this video.
So you use your smartphone or another digital device to make videos and have issues with good sound? The built in Mic on my Lonovo 7 Tablet is not that strong, and the camera as well. So when I upgraded to the OpenCamera Android app with the PowerDeWise Mic, well, I couldn't believe the improvement. So I hope you learn something from this video from what I have learned.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.