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20) Palavras-chave do sistema 5G (ANTENA 1 e ANACOM)
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57 views • April 13, 2021
Conversa Capital com João Cadete de Matos, presidente da ANACOM | Antena 1 (16 Fevereiro 2020):
Entrevista de João Cadete de Matos, presidente da ANACOM, a Rosário Lira (Antena1) e Sara Ribeiro (Jornal de Negócios): https://www.rtp.pt/noticias/conversa-capital/conversa-capital-com-joao-cadete-de-matos-presidente-da-anacom_a1205299
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Entrevista de João Cadete de Matos, presidente da ANACOM, a Rosário Lira (Antena1) e Sara Ribeiro (Jornal de Negócios): https://www.rtp.pt/noticias/conversa-capital/conversa-capital-com-joao-cadete-de-matos-presidente-da-anacom_a1205299
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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