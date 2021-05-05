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Compliant Church & Virtual Christians - Pastor James Coates' Most Timely Message (Dec 2020)
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10 views • May 05, 2021
Pastor James Coates was jailed for 5 weeks in February 2021 for opening his church. He was then released and the police set up 3 fences around his church building. But thank God, Grace Life Church still gathers in undisclosed locations each Sunday!
Here he explains that government lockdowns have led to the appearing of a new phenomenon in churches around the world: virtual 'gatherings'. But are these biblical? Can the Government dictate to the Church how it must worship or is this in opposition to the principles of Christ, the Head of the Church?
This is about obeying God vs obeying the Government in things related to worship.
Original video title "The Time Has Come" (20th Dec 2020)
* Source: Grace Life Church, Edmonton, Canada - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClasJ81mtupAMAHOE3rcfSg
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Here he explains that government lockdowns have led to the appearing of a new phenomenon in churches around the world: virtual 'gatherings'. But are these biblical? Can the Government dictate to the Church how it must worship or is this in opposition to the principles of Christ, the Head of the Church?
This is about obeying God vs obeying the Government in things related to worship.
Original video title "The Time Has Come" (20th Dec 2020)
* Source: Grace Life Church, Edmonton, Canada - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClasJ81mtupAMAHOE3rcfSg
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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