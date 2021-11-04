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Entrevue en "live" du 4 novembre 2021 de Claude Gélinas avec Chantal Ann Dumas: rester zen
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0 view • November 05, 2021
Il me fait plaisir de vous présenter mon invitée, Chantal Ann Dumas, naturopathe agréée et anthropologue médicale qui a notamment fondé l'Académie internationale de santé globale qui offre des formations en produits de santé naturelle.
https://www.facebook.com/academiedesanteglobale/
https://www.chantalanndumas.com/
https://linktr.ee/ChantalAnnDumas
Aujourd'hui, nous allons discuter de petits trucs pour rester zen, incluant des idées contre la perte d'énergie.
Retrouvez du pep et votre plus beau sourire!
--
Si vous appréciez cette entrevue et si vous le pouvez (surtout).
https://paypal.me/logixca
https://donorbox.org/claude-gelinas
Par Interac: [email protected]
Q = Ton nom et R = Claude
Tout ceci est possible... grâce à vous, merci!
--
Publication archivée dans mon forum, ici:
https://forum.chaudiere.ca/viewtopic.php?f=2&;t=3103
--
https://www.facebook.com/academiedesanteglobale/
https://www.chantalanndumas.com/
https://linktr.ee/ChantalAnnDumas
Aujourd'hui, nous allons discuter de petits trucs pour rester zen, incluant des idées contre la perte d'énergie.
Retrouvez du pep et votre plus beau sourire!
--
Si vous appréciez cette entrevue et si vous le pouvez (surtout).
https://paypal.me/logixca
https://donorbox.org/claude-gelinas
Par Interac: [email protected]
Q = Ton nom et R = Claude
Tout ceci est possible... grâce à vous, merci!
--
Publication archivée dans mon forum, ici:
https://forum.chaudiere.ca/viewtopic.php?f=2&;t=3103
--
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