The Courts Are Beholden To Baphomet And To Mammon

Courts exist solely to ENFORCE CONTRACTS.All members of the court (excluding YOU) are beholden to to British Accreditation Register, also known as the BAR.In other words, they are in obesiance to the Queen.On Topic | Attorney at Law in Electra, Texas Admits Real PracticeAlso - climate...CHANGES.Obviously, sabotage was enacted behind the scenes: I don't have control of any echo sound effects, and I isolated any sound issues on my side.Understand what the bastard did with DISCOVERY. He pretends to accede, but is instead using his position for an evil purpose.By LAW, he must provide the DVD containing the dashcam footage; but he attempts to play games of leverage, using his knowledge of LEGALESE to take advantage.Why does he try to cajole the guy into watching the DVD with him?He wants to prepare the cops with information gleaned from watching him remark upon the footage.As a rule: if you successfully receive videotape evidence, DO NOT WATCH IT WITH THE PROSECUTOR, no matter what he says.