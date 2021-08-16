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QFS, GCR/RV, NESARA/GESARA, and Current Events Update 081621 - The Plan Revealed
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50 views • August 16, 2021
Let's talk about the latest historic news regarding QFS and GCR/RV. Also, I speak about NESARA/GESARA as well as current events. Lastly, I answer some viewer questions and give a few events people are speculating will happen as things get to moving faster in restoring our Constitutional Republic.
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