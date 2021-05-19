Robert F Kennedy Jr: Censorship, Pandemic, Unholy WHO/Gates Relationship

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Explains Gates and his incestuous relationship with Fauci.
Fauci develop drugs, pass them on to big pharma, and Gates has guaranteed markets in Africa thru his control with WHO, those countries didnt want to engage, but he controls WHO and therefore controls those countries.
A lot of ground is covered in this half hour....
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