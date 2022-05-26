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Leaked Audio Reveals China’s Plan to Invade Taiwan
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605 views • May 26, 2022
Communist China recently published an online video of the PLA Navy’s landing operation drills. The video showed an amphibious landing craft on a PLA Navy transport ship. Armored personnel carriers are also seen packed into the ship’s hull. The video shows Chinese soldiers transported to a beach for an invasion of an unidentified island.
Later in the program, Rick asks some serious questions about the law enforcement response during the Uvalde shooting.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/26/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Later in the program, Rick asks some serious questions about the law enforcement response during the Uvalde shooting.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/26/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
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