Trump to Lose to the Bureau Chief, Retribution for Butchering NAFTA, Cheney, Rockefeller, CFR Laugh

Yes, the CFR laughs at the dumb voters "back home in Wyoming" and everywhere else who support these vipers and traitors of secret societies and agendas. The bureau Chief Cites David Rockefeller's own Autobiography, "Memoirs," wherein on page 405, he boasts of "conspiring" "against the best interests of the United States" and of being "part of a secret cabal" working to bring about a "new world" which the chief believes is being implemented fast, but not fast enough for his sake, hence his running for President to turn Agenda 2030 to Agenda 2024.

